— Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through central North Carolina early Thursday morning, dipping temperatures around the region before a potentially record-breaking weekend heat wave.

After a couple days of 70-degree weather, the high temperature on Thursday will only make it into the low 50s. But overnight into Friday morning, the low will drop down to 23 degrees.

"The cold air is already in the mountains," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "We get a steady flow coming out of the northwest bring us those cold and windy conditions through the afternoon."

Stiff wind gusts will last through more of Thursday, Gardner said. The gusts will hit 30 mph through about 4 p.m. before tapering off into the evening hours.

The gusts won't be strong enough to cause any damage, but they will bring the cold weather.

"Just be prepared for that," Gardner said. "It's going to be winter coat weather tomorrow morning."

The heat will rise again on Saturday when temperatures will reach into the high 60s. Records could fall on Sunday, though, when the temperature will soar to 76 degrees.

"That 76 on Sunday is likely to break the record high," Gardner said. "The previous record on Sunday is 75 set back in 2009.

"The normal, for reference, is 54 (degrees)."