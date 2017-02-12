You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sunday will be incredibly warm, with temperatures grazing the 80s around much of the viewing area.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, the warming trend that began Saturday will continue on Sunday with an increasing southwesterly wind that will boost temperatures to near 80 degrees.

The warmth will take over quickly, with highs in the 70s by 10 a.m. and close to 80 degrees after lunch.

There will be some cloud cover mixed in with the sun, and winds could gust to around 25 or 30 mph at times, but the day will remain very warm and mostly rain-free.

"A stray sprinkle or two could develop late in the afternoon north and west of the Triangle area, but most of us should have a dry day," said Moss. "With weather this warm, there's really little to complain about."

Sunday's temperatures could break records, Moss said. The current records for Sunday include a high of 75 degrees at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (set in 1999) and a high of 78 degrees (set back in 1965) in Fayetteville.

"We have a good chance to break both of those records today," said Moss.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week will not be nearly as warm, with highs back in the 50s.