— A cold front that moved into the area overnight sent balmy weekend temperatures back into ranges that are somewhat normal for the end of February.

Chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will rise on Sunday, but, with highs stalling in the mid 50s, the weather will be much cooler than it was earlier in the weekend.

"(Sunday) we're going to stay cooler (with) our high around 57," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "That's not far from normal."

Bright, sunny skies will provide additional warmth that won't make the Sunday's temperature drop so surprising, and the cooler day will be pleasant for outdoor activities.

"High pressure building in from the west leaves us with sunny skies, cooler temperatures, less humidity and less wind than yesterday," said Moss.

According to Moss, temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s again for the work week, and highs could reach the 80s again by Wednesday before a cold front causes a drop in temperatures later this week.