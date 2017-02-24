You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— This month is on pace to become the warmest February on record at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but Triangle residents will get a brief return to normal weather over the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday climbed to about 80 degrees and are expected to do so for a third straight day on Saturday. WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said temperatures Saturday could easily break the record for the date of 82 degrees.

According to Maze, the month is on pace to break the record set in 1890 for the warmest February on the books.

“We may be breaking a long-standing record,” Maze said.

While temperatures will climb to spring-like heights by Saturday afternoon, a cold front that brings the chance for strong thunderstorms will move in and drop temperatures into the 40s before midnight.

The high temperature on Sunday will climb to 58, while low temperatures will be in the 30s, which is average for this time of year.

“It’s the best normal day we could see or do for the next seven days,” Maze said.

Although temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s again next week, Maze said long-range forecasts indicate a cool down for the month of March.