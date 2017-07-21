Teens seriously injured in Johnston County wreck were on their way to church
Posted 11:49 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:05 a.m. today
Johnston County, N.C. — Two 17-year-olds were seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Bay Valley Raod and Bunn Road around 7:10 p.m. Friday.
The driver was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, officials said. They were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.
Both are in serious but stable condition at WakeMed.
The driver has been charged with speeding, careless and reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt. The passenger has been charged with failure to wear a seatbelt.
One of the victims said they were on their way to church at the time of the crash.
Linda Tally Jul 22, 10:59 a.m.
Going to church at over 100 mph on a Friday night. Okay... Best part of this story is that it was a SINGLE car accident. Guess everybody else was already at church, right?