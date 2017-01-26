You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three students were detained Thursday after a handgun was found on campus in the possession of a Millbrook High School student.

Wake County schools spokeswoman Heather Lawing said two students alerted school administrators Thursday that a student on the Millbrook High School campus had a weapon.

The school resource officer was alerted and a handgun was found in the possession of a 14-year-old student whose name was not released. The gun was secured without incident, Raleigh police said.

During an investigation into the incident, it was discovered that two other students handled the gun at different times while it was on campus.

Franklin Mauricio Castillo-Diaz, 17, of 3033 Lake Woodard Drive, was charged with having a gun on educational property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla, 17, of 1626 Quail Ridge Road, was charged with having a gun on educational property.

Raleigh police said the gun was not fired on school grounds or pointed at other students.

The charges against the 14-year-old student were not released because the student is a juvenile.