Teen shot, killed at Rocky Mount home

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a home in Rocky Mount, police said.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to 601 Colby Ct. to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Javius Delshaun Murphy who was shot.

Murphy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lt. King at 252-972-1455 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

