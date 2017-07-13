You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18YwS

— A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a home in Rocky Mount, police said.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to 601 Colby Ct. to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Javius Delshaun Murphy who was shot.

Murphy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lt. King at 252-972-1455 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.