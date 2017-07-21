Local News

Pittsboro teen reported missing near Sugar Lake

Pittsboro, N.C. — Officials in Chatham County announced on Friday their search for a teenager who went missing Wednesday at Sugar Lake.

Gabriel Boone Cummins, 18, of Pittsboro, was last seen near 300 Sugar Lake Road between 1 and 2 a.m. on July 19. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.

