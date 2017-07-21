You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials in Chatham County announced on Friday their search for a teenager who went missing Wednesday at Sugar Lake.

Gabriel Boone Cummins, 18, of Pittsboro, was last seen near 300 Sugar Lake Road between 1 and 2 a.m. on July 19.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.