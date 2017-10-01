Teen killed, 2 injured in crash on I-40 in Raleigh
Posted 8:12 p.m. yesterday
Updated 28 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police said a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West near Rock Quarry Road left one person dead and two others with critical injuries Sunday night.
Authorities said a vehicle stopped in a travel lane on I-40 because the driver was having a medical emergency. Two passengers in the stopped car got out and walked to the driver's side door. A good Samaritan also parked their car in the lane and got out to help.
A third car struck all three people, police said. Two pedestrians were transported to WakeMed with critical injuries. A third pedestrian, 16-year-old Tesla Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who remained inside the first vehicle was not injured, authorities said.
I-40 is expected to remain closed until about 1 a.m., police said.
All westbound lanes of I-40 were closed at Rock Quarry Road (Exit 300). That road was expected to reopen at about 1 a.m.
Jim Dunn Oct 2, 9:22 a.m.
Assuming the first vehicle loss power or broke down. If that happens , it's critical to put the vehicle into neutral and coast out of travel lanes. If you cannot get out of travel lanes, get out and away from the vehicle leaving the hazard lights on. Never stand or loiter.
Jerry Sawyer Oct 2, 1:58 a.m.
