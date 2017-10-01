You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police said a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West near Rock Quarry Road left one person dead and two others with critical injuries Sunday night.

Authorities said a vehicle stopped in a travel lane on I-40 because the driver was having a medical emergency. Two passengers in the stopped car got out and walked to the driver's side door. A good Samaritan also parked their car in the lane and got out to help.

A third car struck all three people, police said. Two pedestrians were transported to WakeMed with critical injuries. A third pedestrian, 16-year-old Tesla Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who remained inside the first vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

I-40 is expected to remain closed until about 1 a.m., police said.

All westbound lanes of I-40 were closed at Rock Quarry Road (Exit 300). That road was expected to reopen at about 1 a.m.