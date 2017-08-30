You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 17-year-old North Carolina boy is not being allowed to enroll in school because of custody questions.

The StarNews of Wilmington reported Gabriel Wallace is living with his mother in Wilmington. The newspaper reported that New Hanover County Schools are not allowing Wallace to enroll because they say his mother does not have custody. The school district says his grandparents in Georgia are the legal guardians.

The teen's mother, Donna Stamm, says she has parental rights and he should be allowed to enroll.

Assistant superintendent Rick Holliday says he cannot talk about Wallace's situation, but North Carolina law prohibits anyone without legal custody from enrolling a child in school.

Stamm says she hopes the problem can be resolved when she gets some additional paperwork form her attorney.