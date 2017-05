You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh teen was arrested Thursday and charged with exposing himself to women at Lake Johnson Park.

Jeffrey Alton Travis, 17, of 2722 Link Club Drive, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.