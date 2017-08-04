You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Right now, there are no outdoor basketball courts in the entire town of Fuquay-Varina, but one teen is working to change that.

While the town has 20 parks and an indoor gym, there’s no place to play basketball outside. So, if the gym closed or full, players are forced to ride the bench.

​Seeing this problem, 15-year-old JD Minor decided to do something about it—announcing to the Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners that he would lead the effort to raise money for the court himself.

“I made a slide show presentation," Minor said. "I went before the board and presented that to them, and I got nothing but good responses from that.”

For three years, the board had planned to build the court outside of the community center, but didn't have the money.

"What’s so impressive about this 15-year-old young man is that he’s out there raising the money and putting together events trying to make this happen here in this community," said commissioner Blake Massengill.

To turn the proposed plot of land into a basketball court would take $27,000 dollars. Right now the town has $4,500.

“We held a Christmas tree lot, we held a March Madness bracket challenge, and we’re looking to hold a five-on-five basketball tournament for our next fundraiser," the 10th-grade Minor said.

The effort and time that Minor has put in to this project is significant. But he says that it's a way to put his passion to use.

“This is a good opportunity for me to take my passion for it and put it into the community," Minor said. "It’s something bigger than myself."

It’s because of that passion and his dedication to his community that town leaders say Minor’s project is sure to be a slam dunk.

The teen says he is planning more fundraisers to come up with the rest of the money for the basketball court.