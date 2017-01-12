You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16vq2

— An 18-year-old woman was attacked by a 20-year-old man with a machete Thursday afternoon in an Apex neighborhood, police said.

According to police, she was walking home from a school bus stop at about 3 p.m. when she was stabbed in the 1800 block of Venezia Way.

She was taken to Duke University Hospital with serious injuries. The man was taken to WakeMed.

Police said neither person lived at the address where the incident happened but the woman lives in the neighborhood while the man is from Cary.

The names of the man and woman were not immediately available.