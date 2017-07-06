You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A technology firm based in India plans to bring 2,000 jobs to Wake County with an average starting salary above $72,000, state officials announced Thursday morning, in a deal that includes some $25 million in state grants and other supports.

Infosys will be looking to hire local software developers, analysts, architects and other technology professionals, according to Gov. Roy Cooper's administration. The deal was voted on this morning by the state's Economic Investment Committee.

Infosys plans to add as many as 10,000 U.S. jobs in the coming years, with four hubs around the country. To get its full incentives package in North Carolina, the company won't have to hit 100 percent of its targets, but close. It must create and retain 1,600 new jobs in Wake County with a minimum average salary of about $65,000, according to the details of the deal.

The average salary now across Wake County is about $54,000, according to the state.

The company already has a presence in North Carolina, and the new jobs must be in addition to the 1,138 here now, a committee spokeswoman said Thursday. The company says it has some 200,000 employees worldwide.

The incentives break down like this: Nearly $22.4 million over 12 years from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program, which is used to lure major employers into the state. The state's community college system will commit another $3 million to the project. Wake County and other local governments could sweeten the pot further.

Infosys plans to spend $8.7 million on capital investments by the end of 2018 under this deal, with a minimum requirement of about $7.9 million to get its full incentives. The state estimates this project will produce more than $24 million in state revenues between its start date and 2029 and increase North Carolina's gross domestic product by some $2.9 billion by then statewide.

The $22.4 million incentive grant is the seventh-largest JDIG award announced since 2003, according to the most recent state commerce department data. The state announced larger grants for other large companies like Fidelity and Electrolux in the Triangle and Mecklenburg County, where unemployment has been lowest. Economic development officials approved the state’s largest grant – $87.2 million – for Metlife in early 2013 after the company pledged to add 2,600 jobs in Wake and Mecklenburg counties.