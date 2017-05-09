You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated by many businesses this week and teachers and administrators can score some super freebies and discounts including FREE pizza, FREE beer (seriously) and a PDQ discount!

My personal thanks to all the awesome teachers out there! My daughters have had some great ones from pre-school through high school. Now my oldest is headed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August where I am sure she will meet many more wonderful professors.

As always, these offers are valid at participating locations and you may want to call ahead to your specific locations to see if they are honoring the promotions.

May 9 Offers

MOD Pizza: On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, all teachers and school staff will receive a FREE pizza or salad when they visit any MOD location across the U.S. and present their school ID. According to their website, there are locations in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Wake Forest.

PDQ: On Tuesday, May 9, Teachers AND Nurses get 50 percent off their entire check all day long at PDQ. This offer is valid at all participating locations with a valid Teachers or Nurses ID.

World of Beer: On May 9th, all educators can enjoy a free Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider or Samuel Adams draught (or $5 off their check) when they show their educator ID. This offer may vary at participating taverns.

Misc. Discounts

A.C. Moore: Teachers get 15% off purchase with ID.

Banana Republic: Teachers and Students get 15% off everyday with their school ID. Offer valid in stores only. See details on their website.

Barnes & Noble: Teachers get 20% off regularly priced items for their school when they join the educators program on their website.

JoAnn Fabrics: Teachers get 15% off every day with their rewards card. See details on their website.

Loft clothing store: Teachers receive 15% off purchases with their LOFT Loves Teachers program. See details on their website.

Michael's craft store: 15% off in-store purchases at participating locations. See your store for details.

May 2 - 5 Offers

Chick-fil-A: Teachers, educators and administrators can enjoy a free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Mini's (3-count) or free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich on Tuesday, May 2! The free Chick-n-Mini's (3-count) offer is good from Open - 10:30 am and the free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich offer is good from 10:30am – Close.

The offer is valid at participating Greater Triangle Area Chick-fil-A restaurants so you may want to check with your favorite Chick-fil-A to see if they are honoring this promotion. The Garner Chick-fil-A posted on their Facebook page about the offer so I would imagine that they are participating.

Bring your school ID to score this freebie and there is one offer per person. According to a response on their Facebook page, this offer does include homeschool parents as long as you present some documentation that you are homeschooling.

Chipotle: On May 2, from 3 pm – close, teachers, faculty and staff can enjoy a free Chipotle burrito, bowl, salad, or taco when they buy 1. Bring your school (or homeschool) ID to get this offer. Limit one offer per person for in-restaurant order only. According to their website, valid ID's include "ID or other documentation from preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college, or university identifying as faculty or staff, or home school ID card."

Food Lion: On Tuesday, May 2, all teachers, school staff and faculty are eligible for a 5% MVP discount off total purchase. Present your teacher ID and MVP card at checkout.

Jimmy Johns: Actually this offer is for everyone, not just teachers but it does happen during Teacher Appreciation Week. Jimmy John's is celebrating Customer Appreciation Day by offering $1 subs on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 PM - 8:00 PM! This annual promotion includes sandwiches No. 1 - 6. If you add additional items there may be a charge. Limit 1 per person. The $1 deal is not good on delivery orders. This is valid at participating locations so you may want to call your location to verify they are participating.

Which Which: Teachers with ID who are Which Wich Vibe Club Rewards members receive a free cookie with the purchase of a regular sandwich. Offer valid May 1 - May 5. Check your e-mail for a coupon to print out or show at the register to get the offer.

Please share any other teacher discounts or offers you find.