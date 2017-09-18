You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/199ND

— An Edgecombe County man is facing a charge of statutory rape after being found in a home with a teenage runaway Monday morning.

Tarboro police responded to a home on Kathryn Lane early Monday morning in response to a reported runaway.

When they arrived, officers found a 13-year-old sleeping inside the house with German Cruz Capetillo, 30, and determined that the pair had engaged in sexual activity.

Capetillo was being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond because he is considered a flight risk.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was contacted and the process for an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer against Capetillo was started, police said.