Tarboro man held without bond in rape of 13-year-old runaway
Posted 4:34 p.m. today
Updated 27 minutes ago
Tarboro, N.C. — An Edgecombe County man is facing a charge of statutory rape after being found in a home with a teenage runaway Monday morning.
Tarboro police responded to a home on Kathryn Lane early Monday morning in response to a reported runaway.
When they arrived, officers found a 13-year-old sleeping inside the house with German Cruz Capetillo, 30, and determined that the pair had engaged in sexual activity.
Capetillo was being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond because he is considered a flight risk.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was contacted and the process for an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer against Capetillo was started, police said.
Janet Ghumri Sep 18, 5:12 p.m.
Thirteen! Did this 30 year old predator meet the 13 year old victim online? The article doesn't say how long the runaway had been gone, or how far away she was from. It sounds like the police were able to get there pretty fast, but not fast enough. He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Disgusting