Tanker crashes, spills 6,000 gallons of milk into Polk County creek
Posted 8:21 p.m. today
Updated 8:36 p.m. today
Polk County, N.C. — Water quality officials responded to an incident in Polk County Saturday, after a tanker crashed and spilled 6,000 gallons of raw milk along Interstate 26. The spill flowed from storm drains and into Cove Creek, which flows into the Green River.
The trooper said the tanker crashed on Holbert Cove Road due to "unsafe speed for road conditions."
Landon Davidson, with the N.C. Division of Water Resources Regional Supervisor for the Asheville region, said there is no risk to humans in this spill.
While there is a slight risk of a fish kill, he said no dead fish have been observed.
