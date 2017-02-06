Talk of police substation on Shaw campus sparks concern
Raleigh, N.C. — An effort to crack down on crime in Raleigh while improving the relationship between police and the community is proving to be controversial.
In September, Shaw University President Tashni-Ann Dubroy sent a letter to Mayor Nancy McFarlane asking the city to consider adding a police substation on campus.
Dubroy said she wanted an increased police presence on campus, and believed the substation could help change perceptions and improve police relations.
But some students are pushing back.
"We have enough security already," said Bruce Parker Jr.
A flier is circulating campus asking students at the oldest historically black university in the South to sign a petition against the police substation.
It says the increased police presence may increase tension on campus.
"I feel like they already have a list of students that they think are doing things, so I feel like they are targeting certain students," said Parker
But other students disagree.
"I think it could only help relationships between the police force and the student body and definitely the black community," said Kristopher Timmons. "I think it can only help to bring us closer together and for us to have a stronger relationship. We will feel more secure."
Shaw has its own police department on campus in addition to security officers.
Students who are against the potential substation plan to attend Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Norman Lewis Feb 6, 5:56 p.m.
The only reasons a Police substation on campus should "spark concern" are #1: You don't trust the Police, and with all the media generated false news I can see how you might think that way and more importantly, #2: There are some illegal things going on on campus you don't want attention drawn to. I think the Police assigned to an area like a college campus would be aware of the usual happenings in that type of area and be exceptionally tolerant of , well you know. Stopping violent crime is the #1 goal and since, for the time being, guns are not allowed on campus, at least for the good guys, criminals don't care about laws in case you liberal college students haven't been told what to think yet, so actual Police are a good step. No law abiding citizens are afraid of having Police nearby, only those doing illegal things. If the Police "have a list of students they think are doing things", why are those students not either arrested or cleared? Typical Liberal fear mongering.