— The City of Raleigh is seeking public feedback on how to regulate the use of drones in public parks.

A proposed ordinance would allow drones to fly in sections of seven parks, including Dorothea Dix Park.

Leaders say they looked at several issues when considering which parks to pick. They wanted to select one in each quadrant of the city, each had to be at least 5 miles from an airport and also a far enough distance from homes and animals.

The list of proposed park sites include the following:

Baileywick Park

Eastgate Park

Spring Forest Park

Marsh Creek Park

Dorothea Dix Park

Eliza Pool Park

Southgate Park

Thursday's public meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Raleigh Municipal Building, at 222 W. Hargett St.

While they aren't heavily regulated, there are guidelines for how to stay safe while using recreational drones:

Register your drone with the FAA online - devices between .55 pounds and 55 pounds must be registered

Fly the drone below 400 feet, because manned aircrafts can fly as low as 500 feet

Keep the drone in your line of sight

Don't fly within 5 miles of an airport or a hospital with a helicopter landing pad

Don't fly for commercial use, as that requires additional permitting