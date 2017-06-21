You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Tarboro man who was jailed earlier this month on a child sex charge was found dead from an apparent suicide, according to NBC affiliate WITN.

The State Bureau of Investigation said 61-year-old Thomas Kinsley was found dead on June 17 in his Edgecombe County Detention Center jail cell. Kinsley had been on suicide watch for several days, according to the television station.

Kinsley was charged with indecent liberties with a minor.