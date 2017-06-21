  • Weather

Tabroro man charged with child sex crimes found dead in Edgecombe jail cell

Jail cell, prison cell

Tarboro, N.C. — A Tarboro man who was jailed earlier this month on a child sex charge was found dead from an apparent suicide, according to NBC affiliate WITN.

The State Bureau of Investigation said 61-year-old Thomas Kinsley was found dead on June 17 in his Edgecombe County Detention Center jail cell. Kinsley had been on suicide watch for several days, according to the television station.

Kinsley was charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

  • William Price Jun 21, 6:27 a.m.
    user avatar

    justice served