Tabroro man charged with child sex crimes found dead in Edgecombe jail cell
Posted 9 minutes ago
Tarboro, N.C. — A Tarboro man who was jailed earlier this month on a child sex charge was found dead from an apparent suicide, according to NBC affiliate WITN.
The State Bureau of Investigation said 61-year-old Thomas Kinsley was found dead on June 17 in his Edgecombe County Detention Center jail cell. Kinsley had been on suicide watch for several days, according to the television station.
Kinsley was charged with indecent liberties with a minor.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
William Price Jun 21, 6:27 a.m.
justice served