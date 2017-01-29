You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17A73

— A nationwide outage of Delta Airline’s computer system impacted flights across the country Sunday night, including several at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

On Twitter, the airline said that systems were down and that the IT department was working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

@RustyWill I sorry for the delay. Our systems are down. IT is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. *JS — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

At about 7:45, officials at RDU said only about eight to 12 flights were affected by the outage.

Expecting an arriving @Delta passenger tonight? They're reporting some computer issues. Check flight status before heading to RDU. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) January 30, 2017

Massive @Delta computer system outage happened right now. Reported to be system wide. Staff can't access manifests, won't boarding anyone. — Nina Zakharenko (@nnja) January 30, 2017

This is the second time within a year that a computer systems issue has caused delays for Delta customers. In August, an outage canceled more than 400 flights at RDU and stranded thousands at airports around the world. It hampered Delta's ability to communicate updates on its apps, website and status boards at airports and caused flight-status systems to show incorrect flight information.