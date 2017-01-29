System-wide outage grounds Delta flights nationwide
Posted 7:47 p.m. today
Updated 58 minutes ago
Morrisville, N.C. — A nationwide outage of Delta Airline’s computer system impacted flights across the country Sunday night, including several at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
On Twitter, the airline said that systems were down and that the IT department was working to fix the problem as soon as possible.
At about 7:45, officials at RDU said only about eight to 12 flights were affected by the outage.
This is the second time within a year that a computer systems issue has caused delays for Delta customers. In August, an outage canceled more than 400 flights at RDU and stranded thousands at airports around the world. It hampered Delta's ability to communicate updates on its apps, website and status boards at airports and caused flight-status systems to show incorrect flight information.
