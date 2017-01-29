Local News

System-wide outage grounds Delta flights nationwide

Posted 7:47 p.m. today
Updated 58 minutes ago

FILE - In this July 12, 2016, file photo, workers unload baggage from a Delta Air Lines flight at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Md. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, the federal Department of Transportation reported that U.S. airlines are improving on-time arrivals and canceling fewer flights. Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Air Lines posted the best rates for on-time arrivals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Morrisville, N.C. — A nationwide outage of Delta Airline’s computer system impacted flights across the country Sunday night, including several at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

On Twitter, the airline said that systems were down and that the IT department was working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

At about 7:45, officials at RDU said only about eight to 12 flights were affected by the outage.

This is the second time within a year that a computer systems issue has caused delays for Delta customers. In August, an outage canceled more than 400 flights at RDU and stranded thousands at airports around the world. It hampered Delta's ability to communicate updates on its apps, website and status boards at airports and caused flight-status systems to show incorrect flight information.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all