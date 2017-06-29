You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels being detected.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the impacted area is at 16th Avenue North.

Swimming is not advised until the levels return to normal.