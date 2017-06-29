Local News
Swimming advisory issued in North Myrtle Beach due to high bacteria levels
Posted 9:38 p.m. today
Updated 9:41 p.m. today
North Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels being detected.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the impacted area is at 16th Avenue North.
Swimming is not advised until the levels return to normal.
