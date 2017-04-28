You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It's going to be crank-up-the-air-conditioner hot this weekend.

Temperatures on Friday broke 80 degrees around the Triangle by noon. But the warm temperatures and high humidity will lead into a sweltering weekend that could tie the record high.

Saturday's expected high temperature of 92 degrees will make for a steamy day at Fayetteville's Dogwood Festival. The record at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport is 91 degrees, and the Triangle could see that again.

"A very toast afternoon," said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel. "The temperatures will back off a little on Sunday, but it will still be muggy and warm."

Sunday will still be warm with a high of 86 and mostly sunny skies.

The region will remain warm through Monday, Fishel said, before another front comes through and knocks temperatures back down into the 70s.

"It will be delightful weather on Tuesday and Wednesday before the moisture surges back in here by the end of the week," Fishel said.

"At that time, temperatures could be in the 70s, and we might even have highs in the 60s."