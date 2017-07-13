Sweltering temps, soaring humidity prompt heat advisory again

You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Temperatures that climbs into the 90s again on Thursday will prompt another heat advisory for many counties in central and eastern North Carolina.

The advisory from the National Weather Service begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Temperatures for counties under advisory will mostly reach into the mid-90s with a heat index of 100 degrees or higher.

"By lunchtime, we're already feeling like upper 90s to 100," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. The heat will peak around 5 p.m. when Raleigh, Wilson and Rocky Mount could all feel like 103 degrees.

The dew point, which measures moisture in the air, was at 76 just after 5 a.m. Gardner said dew points rarely get higher than that.

"That is just as sticky and warm as it ever is," Gardner said. "So, this is as bad as it gets in the morning around North Carolina."

A line of storms could move into the central part of the state in the afternoon. A couple of stray showers and thunderstorms could make it into the Triangle around the evening commute.

"Not likely to have severe weather today, but our chance of at least isolated severe storms does go up a little bit for Friday and Saturday," Gardner said.

Temperatures will linger in the mid- and low-90s through at least the middle of next week.