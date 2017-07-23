You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The extreme heat and sweltering temperatures that moved into the area Friday have stuck around all weekend, and Sunday won't be any different.

"We'll have plenty of heat and humidity on tap again today, with highs in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees and heat index values again ranging 105 to 115 degrees during the afternoon," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

A heat advisory will be in effect in the Triangle and surrounding area until Sunday late evening. Plan for weekend activities that compliment triple-digit temperatures, and stay hydrated and in the shade or indoors whenever possible. The hottest part of the day is between 4 and 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued Excessive Heat Warnings for dozens of North Carolina counties, including Wake, Johnston, Chatham and Cumberland counties until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A statement released Saturday by the National Weather Service read:

Heat index values will peak between 108 and 115 degrees this afternoon. In addition, temperatures at night will remain in the 80s for much of the night through the weekend, producing dangerous conditions through Sunday. The heat and humidity will likely cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

The following precautions were then recommended:

Reduce outdoor activities to early morning or evening

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check on relative and neighbors

Wear light and loose-fitting clothing

Do not leave pets or children in cars

More heat safety tips

There is a chance of storms Sunday evening, according to Moss. "We have a little better chance of afternoon storms today, but they'll still be rather widely scattered," he said.

According to Moss, a front will bring temperatures down considerably for the work week, but the sweltering heat isn't going anywhere today.

By Monday, temperatures will be more normal — still hot but out of the triple digits.