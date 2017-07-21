Suspect who robbed Roseboro bank claimed he had bomb
Posted 11:34 a.m. today
Updated 11:36 a.m. today
Roseboro, N.C. — Officials in Sampson County were on alert Friday when a bank robber said he had a bomb.
According to officials, a suspect walked into the First Citizens Bank located at 304 NC-Highway 24 in Roseboro around 9:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note saying he had a bomb. He then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money in a silver car.
Officials said the note was simply a threat.
No bombs are on the premises and no arrests have been made.
