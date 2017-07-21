  • Weather

    43 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Wayne counties. Details

Local News

Suspect who robbed Roseboro bank claimed he had bomb

Posted 11:34 a.m. today
Updated 11:36 a.m. today

Roseboro, N.C. — Officials in Sampson County were on alert Friday when a bank robber said he had a bomb.

According to officials, a suspect walked into the First Citizens Bank located at 304 NC-Highway 24 in Roseboro around 9:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note saying he had a bomb. He then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money in a silver car.

Officials said the note was simply a threat.

No bombs are on the premises and no arrests have been made.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all