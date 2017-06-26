You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18QZK

— A Lucama man is being held without bond in the Sunday shooting death of an acquaintance.

Benson police said Michael Trism Fenix Willis, 22, of Monique Road in Lucama, and Jason Audas Rivera, 40, of Garner Driver in Smithfield, were both guests at the Raymond Sanders Apartments at 905 Barefoot St. in Benson when an argument broke out.

Willis pulled a gun, police said, and shot Rivera in the chest. Rivera was able to stumble outside but collapsed on the sidewalk and died.

Through interviews, police identified Willis as the suspect and reached out to his family members, who convinced him to turn himself in. He faces a single charge of first-degree murder.