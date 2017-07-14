  • Weather

Suspect nabbed in 2,000-pound pet food theft

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they have identified a suspect that may have stolen 2,000 pounds of pet food from an animal rescue organization.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that on June 26 someone broke into a storage shed belonging to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville and took the food. Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said Thursday a suspect in the case was identified, and charges are forthcoming.

Hallingse declined to name the suspect, citing an ongoing investigation.

Brother Wolf Sales Director Brooke Forney says the food had been donated. At any given time, the organization can be housing 600 dogs, cats and other animals.

Forney says security cameras captured images of people taking the food from the shed.

Following news of the break-in, staff said they received "truckloads" of donated food.

