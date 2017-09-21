  • Breaking

    10-year-old in Sampson County airlifted with gunshot wound to face — A 10-year-old child in Sampson County is being airlifted with a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office.

Suspect in two related Durham crashes dies

Durham, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes in Durham that resulted in one death Thursday night.

The two crashes are believed to be related, according to Trooper Haithcock.

The man who died is believed to be responsible for a hit and run that happened minutes earlier.

Troopers said the man hit a van on Highway 70 near Sherron Avenue. No one in the van needed medical treatment.

Minutes later, troopers said the suspect hit a car head on on Mineral Springs Road. He was killed in the crash.

The driver of the car he hit is in critical condition. A teenager was also in that car and was uninjured, according to troopers.

A witness saw both crashes, and officials are investigating the incidents.

