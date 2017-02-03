You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend in Spring Lake that authorities said was an apparent case of road rage was arrested Friday morning in Lumberton.

Lumberton police arrested Tyree Newsuan, 20, of Sanford, without incident at the Royal Inn, at 2333 Lackey St., according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. He faces one count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Authorities said the shooting occurred Saturday night at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and N.C. Highway 210 after a man flashed his headlights at a Dodge Charger in an effort to get the driver of the Charger to dim the bright headlights. The Charger pulled a U-turn and followed the man to the intersection, where an argument ensued and shots were fired from inside the Charger into the other car, authorities said.

Lumberton police found the Charger Wednesday night at a Lumberton apartment complex.

The man who flashed his headlights was wounded in the shoulder, but authorities said he has been released from a hospital.