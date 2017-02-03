  • Closings

Local News

Suspect in Spring Lake road rage shooting arrested

Posted 11:44 a.m. today
Updated 19 minutes ago

Tyree Newsuan
Spring Lake, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend in Spring Lake that authorities said was an apparent case of road rage was arrested Friday morning in Lumberton.

Lumberton police arrested Tyree Newsuan, 20, of Sanford, without incident at the Royal Inn, at 2333 Lackey St., according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office. He faces one count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Authorities said the shooting occurred Saturday night at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and N.C. Highway 210 after a man flashed his headlights at a Dodge Charger in an effort to get the driver of the Charger to dim the bright headlights. The Charger pulled a U-turn and followed the man to the intersection, where an argument ensued and shots were fired from inside the Charger into the other car, authorities said.

Lumberton police found the Charger Wednesday night at a Lumberton apartment complex.

The man who flashed his headlights was wounded in the shoulder, but authorities said he has been released from a hospital.

3 Comments

  • Dan Ratka Feb 3, 1:15 p.m.
    I have to add, "Tyree is innocent until Proven gulity".

  • Reggie Berryman Feb 3, 1:09 p.m.
    He's a convicted felon, going to jail is nothing new to him, but our illustrious justice will set him free soon to prey on others! As usual the number of crimes committed is inversely proportional to the amount of time one spends in jail!

  • Dan Ratka Feb 3, 1:03 p.m.
    If he is prosecuted the way the law reads, as he should be, he has a long jail sentence in his future. You ruined your life son. It is no one's fault but your own. What is wrong with young people today? What was going through his mind? That guy flashed his lights at Me. I have a gun. I'm going to shoot them. For real? Tyree has crushed his life and the hearts of his loved ones by trying to be a tough guy. Have a good time at the big house young man.
    I hope for a speedy recovery for the victim of this senseless crime.