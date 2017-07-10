You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man wanted in a fatal weekend stabbing in Raleigh has been taken into custody by Maryland State Police, authorities said Monday.

Raleigh police found David Choko Brown on Saturday night when they responded to a shots fired call on Vista View Court, which is near U.S. Highway 70 in northwest Raleigh.

Brown, 41, died at WakeMed of stab wounds.

Sean Jason Flores, 29, of Los Angeles, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday after a chase on westbound Interstate 70 near Hagerstown, Md., authorities said. He was driving a Nissan Maxima believed to have been stolen during the Raleigh stabbing, authorities said.

In addition to murder, Flores faces charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, fleeing and eluding and speeding.