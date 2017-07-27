You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man who led authorities on a days-long manhunt through western North Carolina has been captured, according to the Translyvania County Sheriff's Office.

Phillip Michael Stroupe II was taken into custody, according to a Facebook post early Thursday morning by the sheriff's department.

During the search, authorities told visitors to stay away from the Pisgah National Forest, which extends between Asheville and the South Carolina border.

Sheriff's deputies say they were chasing Stroupe's vehicle Saturday through an area popular with hikers and campers. The 38-year-old Weaverville man was the suspect in a break-in, according to the sheriff's office, and he later escaped by stealing a mountain bike at gunpoint.