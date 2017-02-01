Suspect found dead after deputy involved shooting, standoff in Fayetteville
Posted 4:52 p.m. today
Updated 6:10 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A suspect was found dead inside a home Wednesday evening following a shooting that led to a standoff with authorities in Fayetteville.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home near Summerwind Drive and Shaw Road at about 4:15 p.m. for a domestic incident. A deputy was attempting to assist a woman in the home when a male suspect exited the home with a gun and shot at the deputy, who returned fire.
The deputy was not injured.
Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself inside a home following the incident and nearby homes were evacuated.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sean Swain said authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect and a response team "shot gas into the trailer and made an announcement for him to come up with his hands up."
A bomb squad deployed a robot just after 5 p.m. to determine if the suspect was still inside the home. Authorities found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
