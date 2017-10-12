You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19NjE

— Durham police are searching for a man who shot at a store clerk during an attempted robbery last month.

Authorities said a man wearing a mask entered the Smoke 4 Less shop on Avondale Drive at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 and fired a shot at an employee, who returned fire.

The employee sustained a gunshot wound to his arm, and the man fled without taking anything.

About 30 minutes later, police officers responded to an armed robbery at a Hardees at 4607 South Alston Avenue in which a man with a gun entered the restaurant and demanded money, authorities said.

Police said the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities believe the two incidents are related.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.