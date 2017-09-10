  • Weather

Suspect arrested after man, 19, killed in Durham shooting

Posted 29 minutes ago
Updated 15 minutes ago

Police on Sunday announced the arrest of 29-year-old Nyreese Cole, of Durham, who is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The arrest comes after two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot on Saturday in Durham.

Police said Christopher Hughes and a woman, both 19 years old, were shot in the 600 block of W. Markham Avenue shortly before noon. Hughes died as a result of his injuries. The woman's injuries were potentially life-threatening, police said.

The woman's identity was not released. Cole remains in the Durham County jail without bond.

