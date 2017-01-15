You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fans and staff of Sushi Nine celebrated plans to rebuild and reopen at the restaurant's original site on Sunday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

A horrific fire destroyed the Sushi Nine building in January 2016. Restaurant owners announced their plans to rebuild the popular restaurants even as firefighters battled the blaze, and they received demolition permits on Feb. 29.

At Sunday's 11 a.m. groundbreaking, models and floor plans were revealed for the new restaurant. The ceremony was held at Sushi Nine's original location at 3812 Western Boulevard, where the restaurant will remain.

Officials have not announced when the location will reopen.