— A woman shot an intruder in her Knightdale office building last week did so in self-defense, her attorney said Thursday.

The claim comes as response to a statement from the alleged intruder's family, who are demanding she be charged for her actions.

Connie Wells, 54, shot Deondrea Branch at her CPA firm on Sept. 18 after he allegedly stole 10 bras from a nearby Walmart.

Police were called to the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Blvd. for a reported larceny when Branch, 24, fled from the store on foot. Officers chased him into an office building at 7048 Knightdale Blvd.

In surveillance video released Thursday, plaster can be seen falling from the ceiling as Branch tried to bust through a deadbolted door at the office building.

"Out of the corner of her eye, she sees someone running towards her," said Damon Chetson, Wells' attorney. "She sees this man running at her. She screams at him to stop, and when he is about 10 or 11 feet from her, she fires a single shot at him."

Police said Wells, who owns the business and has a concealed handgun permit, was working alone when the incident occurred. Branch has a criminal history, including an assault charge against a woman, and is also on probation for a drug charge, according to court records.

Branch's family wants Wells held responsible for the shooting, but Chetson says she feared for her life.

"This is the clearest case of a lawful exercise of self-defense that I have ever seen," he said.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman is now reviewing the case to see if it meets the criteria for self-defense.

"Our job is to make a determination as to whether any criminal charges are appropriate," she said. "Did someone have a fear of imminent danger to themselves or another person, and was that fear reasonable?"

Chetson says Branch is the only one responsible in this case.

"Had Deandre Branch not bashed into Connie Wells' office that evening, had he not run at her after being told to stop, we would not be here today," he said.

Branch, the father of a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, is still in the hospital and hoping to walk again, his stepfather said.