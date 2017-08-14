You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hundreds of people gathered Monday to honor the life and sacrifice of a Moore County soldier who was killed in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Army Spc. Christopher Harris died along with Jonathan Hunter in a suicide bombing in the country. Harris, of Jackson Springs, was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Harris' wife shared that the couple was trying to get pregnant before he was deployed, and she recently learned she is in the early stage of pregnancy.

After a visitation, a procession traveled to the cemetery on Murchison Road in Spring Lake where a graveside service with full military honors was held.

On social media, supporters were asked to line the mile-long entrance of the cemetery with American flags.