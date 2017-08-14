You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hundreds of people are expected to gather Monday to honor the life and sacrifice of a Moore County soldier who was killed in Aghanistan earlier this month.

Army Spc. Christopher Harris died along with Jonathan Hunter in a suicide bombing in the country. Harris, of Jackson Springs, was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Harris' wife shared that the couple was trying to get pregnant before he was deployed, and she recently learned she is in the early stage of pregnancy.

Visitation will take place from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Jernigan Warren. A procession will then travel to the cemetery on Murchison Road in Spring Lake.

A graveside service with full military honors is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

On social media, supporters were asked to line the mile-long entrance of the cemetery with American flags.