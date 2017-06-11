You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a warm, sunny weekend, temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday and into the work week with highs in the 90s and clear, bright skies.

Temperatures in the 70s early Sunday morning only continued to rise throughout the day -- it's a great day to hit the pool, but make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

"Our big warm-up continues today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs that mainly reach into the low 90s," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "We'll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon, and humidity is up a bit compared to late last week, but not by an unbearable amount."

Temperatures should reach 90 degrees in Raleigh by 3 or 4 p.m., and rain is not expected to be an issue all day.

Monday and Tuesday will also see highs in the 90s and clear, dry skies, but, according to Moss, temperatures will heat up and storms will likely pop up by mid-week. On Wednesday, be prepared for highs in the mid-90s, heat indexes around 100 degrees rain and additional humidity.

"It does appear we'll turn more steamy toward mid-week," said Moss. "Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and more humid with an isolated storm or two possible in the afternoon or evening."

High temperatures should cool down a bit, reentering the 80s, by the weekend.