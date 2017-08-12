You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With a cold front stalled over central North Carolina, the chance for spotty showers and storms sticks around through Sunday and into the work week, WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said.

"We can't say the chance for storms has completely passed," Wilmoth said. "We'll see hit-and-miss showers through Saturday night."

Sunday promises similar weather – partly to mostly cloudy skies, muggy, damp with sprinkles possible at any time. Wilmoth said the likelihood of severe thunderstorms stays to the south and east of the Triangle, with storms popping up at the warmest part of the late afternoon.

Fiercest weather seen Saturday in Nash County

A strong storm moved over Nash County late Saturday afternoon, showing some signs of weak rotation but not prompting a tornado warning. The storm was moving at about 15 mph and sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for Nash and Wilson counties. No injuries or property damage were reported.