— Hunters' opportunities to shoot game on Sundays would be expanded under legislation moving through the Senate, less than two years after it became legal.

The Senate Rules Committee advanced the bill Tuesday. It would eliminate a prohibition on hunting with guns on Sunday mornings, which coincides with church services. Shooting near places of worship would remain illegal all day.

Sunday hunting is limited to private property and barred in Wake and Mecklenburg counties. The proposal would lift the ban there and allow hunting on managed public lands. Some birds also could be hunted.

Current law allows counties to opt out of Sunday hunting starting this fall. The bill would push that back to 2020.

The bill heads to the Senate floor. The House passed a similar version earlier this year.