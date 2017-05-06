You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A shower is possible early Sunday morning, otherwise we'll see more sunshine to finish the weekend.

"Overall Sunday will be a really nice day," WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said."Winds should settle down overnight Saturday."

"As we head into the afternoon Sunday, we should see highs in the 60s and 70s."

While there is a slight chance of rain, Wilmoth said to expect a good day to spend time outdoors.

"I wouldn't rule out scattered showers and sprinkles, but we don't expect anything major," Wilmoth said.

Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 60s for the beginning of this week.

Monday will bring lots of sunshine to start the week, with pleasantly mild highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

"It's going to be quite chilly Monday and Tuesday," Wilmoth said. "Temperatures will come back up on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the mid 70s and more normal for this time of year."

Tuesday's forecast looks partly cloudy and downright pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

While temperatures will be chilly, Wilmoth said it will be dry until the end of the week.

"We have the potential for rain Thursday and Friday, which could linger into Saturday," she said.