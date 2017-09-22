Summer heat lingers despite first day of fall
Posted 8:28 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — It might be the first day of fall, but it's not going to feel like it.
Temperatures will climb to around 82 degrees by noon, said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. But high temps will reach into the high 80s for most of the region.
Those 80-degree temperatures won't let up any time soon, either.
"Fall officially arrives at 4:02 (p.m.)," Wilmoth said. "(But it will be) 87 on Monday, so it's staying warm, and we could get up to around 90 on Thursday.
"Finally, some cooler temperatures look to arrive heading into Friday and next weekend. Until then, (it's) kind of like summertime for a while."
Mostly sunny skies will lead into the weekend, making for a good night of high school football. Wilmoth said the chance of rain will stay low through next week.
