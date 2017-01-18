You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1705o

— Using fresh ingredients and delicious combinations, like buffalo chicken and ranch and loaded beef taco, STUFT offers the perfect comfort food.

Owner Stephanie Ruggiro, of Cary, said the idea came from her parents who had a potato business at a New York flea market.

"Everything we do comes in a 12 to 16 oz. baked potato," she said. "I create potatoes that I like to eat."

Ruggiro said she loves to hear when people say they "leave stuffed."

"It's comfort food. People feel like home when they eat this because you think of potatoes...you think of warm and cozy," she said. "It's a great winter food."

All of the toppings used on the potatoes are made from scratch with fresh local ingredients. STUFT also offers sides, including wedges and bacon maple cheddar bombs.