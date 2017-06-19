Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day
Posted 12:09 a.m. today
Updated 6:25 a.m. today
CHICAGO — A new report says gunfire kills or injures at least 19 U.S. children each day. Boys, teenagers and blacks are most at risk.
The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention involves children and teens through age 17. It was published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.
Researchers looked at data from death certificates and hospitals from 2002 through 2014. Their findings underscore why researchers view gun violence as a public health crisis. The yearly toll from shootings involving children is nearly 1,300 deaths and almost 6,000 nonfatal injuries.
Most deaths result from homicides and suicides, while assaults caused most of the nonfatal injuries.
Lead author Katherine Fowler of the CDC says that such research "is fundamental for understanding the problem and developing scientifically sound solutions."
Donald Beckett Jun 19, 7:34 a.m.
But then, no one should even be alive to read this post, since according to Gov McAuliffe, (D), VA, since 93 million Americans are killed daily with firearms, we're all dead anyway.............
Donald Beckett Jun 19, 7:32 a.m.
The death of children by any cause is tragic, but singling out firearms is disingenuous, especially in light of the report from NIH and using data from the CDC -- https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/suicide/leading-causes-of-death-ages-1-85-in-the-us.shtml In fact, death by firearms is so low on the scale, they had to be lumped into another category just to include them (if anyone bothers to view the acual PDF report).