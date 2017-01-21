You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1736V

— Investigators say a 15-year-old student at a North Carolina high school stabbed another student during a fight in a bathroom.

Halifax County deputies told media outlets the 18-year-old student who was attacked was taken to a hospital and later released.

Deputies said the 15-year-old student used a folding razor knife to slash the other student Tuesday at Northwest Halifax High School. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on educational property.

Authorities say the teens had been arguing for two days before the attack.