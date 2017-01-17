Student: Police violence in Wake County schools 'is not something new'
Cary, N.C. — People demonstrated in the rain outside Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Wake County Board of Education to ask that police officers be removed from schools.
Demonstrators said the district has a history of excessive force, charging kids with crimes and discriminatory practices.
Among their demands, demonstrators want to see law enforcement officers removed from schools and replaced with counselors and mental health workers.
Demonstrators pointed specifically to a recent event in Rolesville High School in which a video appeared to show an officer slamming a female student to the floor.
Among the demonstrators Tuesday afternoon was a Wake County high school student who said the incident in Rolesville is not unique.
“It is not something new. It happens all the time. Just because this time it was documented, doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. This time, a student caught it on camera,” said Southeast Raleigh High School senior Ramiyah Robinson.
The State Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation of the incident at Rolesville High School.
Andy Jackson Jan 17, 6:46 p.m.
There would be no need for harsh police action if wild children would be taught, yes taught by their parents, how to act and show RESPECT while in school. Teachers spend more time with unruly children, which takes away learning time from children who behave and want to learn. When are parents going to take responsibility? Just watch the participants in these disturbances....the facts speaks for themselves. Just saying.