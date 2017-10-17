You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham County Department of Public Health said a student from Northern High School has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Officials said the student was diagnosed on Oct. 11 and is currently isolated at home until he or she is no longer contagious.

Notifications were sent to parents of those who may have had contact with the infected student in order to inform them of the exposure and the need for further evaluation, officials said.

“We are taking the necessary actions to identify students and staff of Northern High School who may have been exposed to TB,” said Arlena Seña, medical director of the county health department. “We will be conducting initial evaluations and blood tests for TB at the school to make it easier on parents and students. We ask for patience as we work with Durham Public Schools on this communicable disease investigation.”

​Active TB disease can be treated by taking several drugs for six to 12 months. Persons who have latent TB infection can take a preventative medication for four to nine months to prevent disease later in life.