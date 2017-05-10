Student brought knives, 'hit list' to Charlotte-area school, sheriff says
Marshville, N.C. — Deputies found several knives and a "hit list" inside the backpack of a Charlotte-area student on Tuesday.
A Union County sheriff's deputy assigned as a school resource officer found the knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, a dismantled shotgun shell and fireworks along with the list of names in a Forest Hill High School student's bag.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a tip from a Canadian law enforcement agency about chat room discussions involving threats of violence by a Forest Hills student. The threats indicated the student intended to stab several kids at school.
Officials said the hit list contained names of multiple people. School officials were working Tuesday to notify all the people on the list.
The suspect is under the age of 16 and was not identified by authorities.
Charges are forthcoming, the sheriff said in the release.
